Adidas and the future Audi F1 team announce multi-year partnership

Adidas has extended its commitment to motorsport with the announcement of a multi-year partnership with the future Audi F1 Team.

The partnership will see adidas and the future Audi F1 Teamwork hand in hand to create a full range of high-performance, style-driven product designed for drivers, mechanics and the wider team. Created with the latest adidas technology the collection will introduce a new perspective on motorsport culture and continue to bring a fresh approach to the paddock and beyond.

Bjoern Gulden, CEO of adidas, “We are very proud to partner with the future Audi F1 team and support their debut into the highest level of competition for the sport. Bringing together the iconic Four Rings and our Three Stripes to the 2026 paddock marks an exciting new chapter in motorsport. As part of our ongoing commitment to F1, this partnership showcases our focus on collaborating with brands rooted in shared beliefs and innovative perspectives, on and off the track. We are very much looking forward to unveil all that we have planned as we look to enable the drivers and the team to succeed and engage a new generation of motorsport fans!”

Jonathan Wheatley, team principal, future Audi F1 Team, “This partnership brings together two iconic brands—the Four Rings and the Three Stripes—on a global stage and it represents an exciting milestone in our journey as the future Audi F1 Team. With adidas, we’re equipping our team with role specific elite technical sporting gear that enhances human performance. Beyond the race, our shared ambition is to inspire a new generation of motorsport fans through innovation, style, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence."

Gernot Döllner, CEO, AUDI AG and chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG, “adidas and Audi have decades of collaboration in top-level sports – built on shared values and the desire to inspire through performance. Our partnership in Formula 1 goes far beyond the pursuit of innovation and peak performance: it combines the strengths and visions of two progressive brands. The upcoming adidas collection will be characterized by clarity and precision, just like Audi’s new design philosophy. The fact that we are shaping our brand’s entry into the premier class of motorsport together with adidas underscores the great trust and appreciation we have for our collaboration.”