Adidas apologizes after backlash over Huarache-Inspired shoe

Adidas has issued a formal apology after facing backlash from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and the public over its ‘Oaxaca slip-on’ — a shoe criticized for cultural appropriation due to its resemblance to traditional Indigenous huarache sandals, without proper credit to artisans.
The shoe, launched last week in collaboration with Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria, features a black sneaker sole topped with a leather weave characteristic of huarache craftsmanship.
In its statement, Adidas clarified that the design was inspired by traditions from Oaxaca, specifically Villa Hidalgo Yalalag. The brand also reaffirmed its commitment to engage in respectful dialogue with the Yalalag community and honour their cultural legacy through future collaborations.
The controversy comes on the heels of a similar incident involving Prada, which was accused of misappropriating India’s iconic Kolhapuri chappals.