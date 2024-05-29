Airbnb unveils 2024’s summer travel trends for Indian travellers

Within India, trending summer destinations include beach havens like Goa and Varkala), as well as cultural hubs like Varanasi and Delhi, and scenic cities like Kochi. Internationally, Milan, Amalfi, Tokyo, Rome, and Frankfurt have emerged as the preferred destinations, driven by Bollywood films and social media influencers[1].

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager, India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan said, "This summer, Indian travelers are embracing the spirit of exploration and discovery like never before. Domestically, they are opting for beach destinations and cultural hubs like Goa and Varanasi, offering immersive and vibrant experiences. Internationally, European countries such as Milan, Amalfi, Rome and Frankfurt along with Tokyo are gaining immense popularity and emerging as another trending international destination for Indians. At Airbnb, we are thrilled to curate unique and authentic stays that cater to these evolving preferences, enabling Indian travelers to explore destinations, both within the country and abroad, during this season."