            

      Alia Bhatt becomes new global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris

      She joins the brand’s diverse roster of spokespersons like Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, Camila Cabello, and many others.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 3, 2024 5:31 PM
      Alia Bhatt becomes new global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris
      “I am thrilled to join the L’Oréal Paris family and stand alongside a community of strong, powerful women. As someone who has always been deeply interested in all things skin, I admire L’Oréal Paris for its pioneering innovations and commitment to excellence in the beauty industry. The brand’s celebration of women’s empowerment resonates deeply with me, as it strives to ensure every woman feels valued and empowered. I am excited to collaborate with L'Oréal Paris to make a positive impact in the beauty industry and champion inclusivity for women," says Alia Bhatt.

      L'Oréal Paris has announced Alia Bhatt as new global brand ambassador. She joins the brand’s diverse roster of spokespersons like Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, Camila Cabello, and many others.

      “At L’Oréal Paris, we are honoured to welcome Indian actress Alia Bhatt to the family. I admire how Alia uses her global platform and role as a producer to push for inclusivity in the film industry and to shed light on Indian cinema worldwide. Her commitment to care for people and planet makes her the perfect ambassador for female talent, entrepreneurship, and for the endless possibilities L’Oréal Paris seeks to open up by uplifting women’s worth,” said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L’Oréal Paris Global President.

      “I am thrilled to join the L’Oréal Paris family and stand alongside a community of strong, powerful women. As someone who has always been deeply interested in all things skin, I admire L’Oréal Paris for its pioneering innovations and commitment to excellence in the beauty industry. The brand’s celebration of women’s empowerment resonates deeply with me, as it strives to ensure every woman feels valued and empowered. I am excited to collaborate with L'Oréal Paris to make a positive impact in the beauty industry and champion inclusivity for women," says Alia Bhatt.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 3, 2024 5:20 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Partha Sinha to be newly elected ASCI Chairman

      Partha Sinha to be newly elected ASCI Chairman

      Advertising

      Bengaluru intern quits after securing funding for his own AI startup

      Bengaluru intern quits after securing funding for his own AI startup

      Advertising

      Influencers likely to take a pie from State governments’ traditional media budget

      Influencers likely to take a pie from State governments’ traditional media budget

      How it Works

      BMC ignores pleas from OOH media owners seeking audience over draft outdoor policy

      BMC ignores pleas from OOH media owners seeking audience over draft outdoor policy

      How it Works

      Cuffe Parade residents write to BMC, oppose illegal and digital hoardings

      Cuffe Parade residents write to BMC, oppose illegal and digital hoardings

      Advertising

      Consumer protection authority imposes Rs 5 lakh fine against coaching institute for misleading ad on UPSC result

      Consumer protection authority imposes Rs 5 lakh fine against coaching institute for misleading ad on UPSC result

      How it Works

      CCPA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on Shankar IAS Academy for misleading ads

      CCPA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on Shankar IAS Academy for misleading ads