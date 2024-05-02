Amul to sponsor USA Cricket for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

USA Cricket has announced that Amul has joined as the Lead Arm sponsor of its men's national cricket team for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The announcement was made in the presence of Hon. Consul General of India in USA, Binaya R. Pradhan, Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul and the USA cricket team at the Consulate General of India, New York.

The ICC tournament will commence on June 1 this year with the opening match scheduled between USA and Canada in Dallas, TX.

This association with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), responsible for marketing milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, signifies a significant step towards expanding and popularizing cricket across the nation, highlighted the company. Having initiated their association with international cricket back in 2011 through the Netherland's cricket team, Amul has maintained a strong bond with the sport by supporting various international teams in numerous ICC events, the company further added.

Venu Pisike, chairman of USA Cricket, expressed his pleasure by stating, "We are pleased to have Amul on board as the lead arm sponsor for the upcoming and eagerly awaited ICC Cricket T20 World Cup 2024. Amul's extensive track record of sponsoring cricket teams underscores its commitment to nurturing talent, encouraging sportsmanship, and uniting communities globally. Collaborating with esteemed brands like Amul inspires us to strive for excellence both on and off the field."