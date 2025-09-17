Today in AI | ChatGPT for teens | Google launches desktop app with AI tools

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

ChatGPT for teens: OpenAI adds parental controls, distress alerts and age-based filters

OpenAI has unveiled a new version of ChatGPT designed specifically for teenage users, introducing age-based filters, parental controls and safety mechanisms that prioritise well-being over absolute freedom. The company said the move reflects the growing role of AI in young people’s lives, as well as the need to set safeguards against risks such as exposure to harmful content.

A central feature is an age prediction system that automatically directs under-18s into a stricter version of ChatGPT. This version blocks graphic sexual content and, in rare cases of acute distress, could trigger a law enforcement referral. Where a user’s age is uncertain, the system will err on the side of caution and apply the teen-safe version. Adults who wish to use the unrestricted model will be required to verify their age.

Zoom chief backs Bill Gates, says AI could usher in three-day workweek

Zoom’s chief executive Eric Yuan has joined the chorus of prominent technology leaders predicting that artificial intelligence will dramatically reshape the workplace, potentially making the traditional five-day workweek redundant.

In an interview with The New York Times, Yuan said he believes AI adoption will allow companies to move towards three- or four-day weeks. Yuan said that if AI can make all of people's lives better, why do they need to work for five days a week? He backed the notion that every company will support three days, four days a week, and that it will ultimately frees up everyone’s time.

Google launches Windows desktop app with Spotlight-style search and AI mode

Google has rolled out a new experimental desktop app for Windows, designed to streamline the way people search and access information across devices and the web.

Announced on Tuesday, the app can be launched instantly using the Alt + Space shortcut, enabling users to search their computer files, installed applications, Google Drive documents, and online content from a single interface, as per a report by TechCrunch. The tool mirrors the functionality of Apple’s Spotlight search on macOS, offering quick results both locally and online.

The app is being released through Search Labs, Google’s experimental platform that allows users to test early features and provide feedback ahead of wider availability.

WhatsApp expands business tools in India with payments, AI support and citizen services

WhatsApp hosted its second annual Business Summit in Mumbai on 16 September, unveiling a suite of new features designed to deepen business–customer engagement, simplify transactions, and boost discoverability. The announcements also underscored how the platform is increasingly being used by Indian state governments to deliver citizen services at scale.

Payments integrated into WhatsApp Business