Sudhanshu Vats to be elected as next ASCI Chairman

Sudhanshu Vats, Managing Director of Pidilite Industries, is poised to take over as the new Chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), according to sources confirmed to Storyboard18. The official announcement is expected at ASCI’s Annual General Meeting scheduled for today.
Vats served as ASCI’s Vice Chairman during the 2024–2025 term and will now succeed outgoing Chairman Partha Sinha.
A seasoned business leader with over three decades of experience, Vats began his career at Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in 1991 after graduating from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. Over two decades, he held various leadership roles in Sales, Marketing, and General Management across HUL’s Home & Personal Care and Foods categories in both India and international markets.
During his time at HUL, Vats was instrumental in shaping several iconic household brands, including Lipton, Vim, Wheel, Surf, Rin, Dove, Pears, Lifebuoy, and Lux. He also launched brands like Domex, Lipton Ice Tea, and Comfort in the Indian market.
In his last role at Unilever as Vice President – Laundry, South Asia and Global Vice President for Radiant, Vats led the South Asia laundry business to strong double-digit growth, crossing the €1 billion turnover milestone in 2011. Under his global leadership, Radiant became the fastest-growing laundry brand in the world, surpassing €500 million in turnover. As Vice President – Skin Cleansing and Laundry & HHC for HUL India, he delivered significant gains in market share, revenue, and profitability.
Vats also had a stint with BP India in 2004–2005 as Vice President – Marketing, where he led the relaunch of the Castrol Master brand.
Beyond his corporate roles, Vats has held several key industry positions. He has been Chairman of the National Media and Entertainment Committee of CII, Vice President of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation, and a Director at the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).
His upcoming role at ASCI marks another milestone in his distinguished career, furthering the organization’s commitment to ethical advertising and consumer protection.
