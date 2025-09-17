‘Z’ appoints Siju Prabhakaran as Chief Business Officer of Zee5

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) has announced the appointment of Siju Prabhakaran as the Chief Business Officer of its digital entertainment platform, Zee5. Prabhakaran will be responsible for shaping and executing Zee5’s business strategy in India & globally.

In this role, Prabhakaran will report to Amit Goenka, President – Digital Business & Platforms, International Linear Business, Enterprise Technology and Broadcast Operations & Engineering.

In his nearly two-decade journey with ‘Z’, he has spearheaded and fortified the South cluster of linear TV channels as a consistent growth driver for the broadcast segment. He has also been instrumental in driving localized content strategies in the West and South cluster across the linear and digital businesses, including key markets such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi, to enhance audience connect and build scale.

Prabhakaran will further nurture the synergies in the linear and digital business across languages to build a more engaging experience for users by amalgamating content and technology. He will also be responsible for building a monetization roadmap for Zee5’s next phase of growth, maintaining a firm lens on profitability and performance.

The appointment of Prabhakaran is a firm step by the company to strengthen its digital business and achieve its targeted aspirations for the future.