Advisory firms must not be barred: TAM pushes for transparent, open ratings system

TAM Media Research has urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to lift restrictions on advisory and consultancy firms from participating in the ratings ecosystem. In its submission to the ministry, the Nielsen–Kantar joint venture welcomed the government’s move to open the ratings market but stressed that conflict of interest clauses and crossholding restrictions should not become barriers to a transparent, competitive system.

According to top sources, TAM has welcomed the MIB’s decision to open the ratings market but cautioned against provisions that restrict advisory firms from participating. TAM has specifically pointed to the conflict of interest clause and rules on cross-holdings, arguing that these restrictions may inadvertently stifle innovation and prevent credible, data-driven entities from contributing to India’s evolving measurement ecosystem.

Originally notified on January 16, 2014, the “Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India” set the regulatory framework for entities measuring viewership ratings. According to an official notification issued on July 2, the key proposed amendment include Conflict of Interest Prohibition Clause 1.4 is being proposed to be modified to explicitly prevent rating agencies from engaging in consultancy or advisory services that may result in a conflict of interest with their primary role.

“TAM has urged that advisory services must not be barred from entering the ratings fray,” the source said. “TAM believes that the market should be allowed to evolve naturally and let the market adapt either through a single agency or multiple players, provided there is transparency and accountability.”

TAM’s position reflects its belief that the audience measurement industry is not static but dynamic, requiring new models to address changing consumer behavior. A source close to the development said, "TAM has suggested that cross-holdings should not automatically be seen as problematic. Instead, transparency should be the guiding principle for participation."

TAM has highlighted that advisory and consultancy firms are often well-equipped with the technical expertise and partnerships needed to build robust measurement systems. Excluding advisory firms outright, the company argued, would only limit the sector’s ability to adapt to a fast-changing digital-first environment.

Storyboard18 had earlier reported that TAM is already preparing for a fresh innings in India’s ratings space. The company is in advanced talks with Big Tech firms and Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) to launch a comprehensive multi-screen digital audience measurement service. This expansion would complement TAM’s ongoing backend services for Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, delivered through their joint venture Meterology Data Pvt Ltd (MDL).

TAM CEO LV Krishnan had positioned the company as a bridge between traditional and new-age measurement systems. Speaking about the government’s encouragement of multiple rating agencies, Krishnan called the move “progressive” and one that would “catalyze the evolution of multi-screen measurement.”

“Our primary focus is to enhance digital and multi-screen measurement. BARC mainly focuses on linear TV while we aim to expand beyond that.” Krishnan also underscored that TAM is working closely with DPOs and digital platforms to ensure measurement across screens, thereby addressing the industry’s growing need for cross-platform visibility.

Srinivasan K. Swamy, newly elected President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), has argued that India does not need multiple competing measurement systems. Swamy emphasized strengthening BARC instead of opening the market too wide, pointing out that two AAAI members already sit on BARC’s board.

“India does not need more than one measurement system,” he said. “We are supportive of BARC at the moment, and I don’t see any reason why another system is required.”