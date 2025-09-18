Reddit eyes AI-powered payday with new licensing model for Google, OpenAI

ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit is exploring a groundbreaking shift in how user-generated content is valued in the artificial intelligence era, holding early talks with Google and OpenAI on new content-sharing agreements that could redefine industry standards.
As per the media reports, the social platform already licenses its discussions to Google under a deal worth about $60 million annually, but Reddit is now pushing to move beyond flat fees. Instead, it wants compensation tied to how frequently and effectively its content fuels AI models, search results, and generative tools.
The proposed model would allow Reddit to benefit more directly from the rising demand for high-quality, conversational data that powers large language models. In return, Google’s traffic could drive deeper engagement on Reddit, generating fresh discussions that feed back into the AI ecosystem.
Neither Reddit, Google, nor OpenAI has confirmed the talks, but if successful, the arrangement could set a precedent for platforms rich in user-driven content, challenging the fixed licensing structures that currently dominate data-sharing deals.
