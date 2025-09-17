MakeMyTrip joins hands with Zomato to deliver meals on trains

ADVERTISEMENT
MakeMyTrip has unveiled a strategic partnership with Zomato to provide direct meal delivery to train passengers across India. The service, covering more than 130 railway stations, allows travellers to order food from over 40,000 restaurant partners via the MakeMyTrip app, with meals delivered straight to their seats.
The move comes amid soaring demand for e-catering services on Indian Railways. In FY 2024–25, over 90,000 passengers used e-catering daily, representing a 66 per cent year-on-year increase. To support timely orders, MakeMyTrip also plans to integrate its Live Train Status tool, enabling passengers to book breakfast, lunch, dinner or snacks in sync with real-time train movements.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Business Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at MakeMyTrip, described the collaboration as a natural extension of the company’s commitment to enhancing the travel experience. “With the launch of our Food on Train Marketplace, we are taking another step in enhancing the travel experience by giving passengers greater choice and convenience. This collaboration with Zomato builds on that momentum and will contribute to strategically unlocking one of the fastest-growing consumption opportunities in India’s mobility ecosystem,” he said.
The rollout, beginning this Diwali, includes a special festive promotion: passengers booking train tickets through MakeMyTrip will receive a complimentary coupon redeemable on Zomato orders. The partnership is expected to transform on-board dining, blending convenience, variety and festive value for rail travellers.