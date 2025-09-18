Google Discover to show posts from X and Instagram with new follow feature

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is expanding its Discover feed to integrate social media content, adding posts from X and Instagram alongside YouTube Shorts. The update, rolling out over the coming weeks, marks a major step in turning Discover into an aggregator for content across platforms. Google has confirmed that more social media integrations will follow beyond the initial rollout.
As part of the update, Google is also introducing a “Follow” feature, allowing users to subscribe to publishers and creators directly from Discover. By tapping on a creator’s name, users will be able to preview their articles, YouTube videos and social posts before choosing to follow them. The feature, which requires users to sign in to their Google account, began rolling out on Tuesday.
The Discover feed, available on the home screen of the Google app, delivers personalised content recommendations based on a user’s web activity. Until now, content control was limited to reducing unwanted topics by selecting “See less content like this” or “Not interested in [topic].”
Google said the expansion was informed by user feedback: “People told us they enjoyed seeing a mix of content in Discover, including videos and social posts, in addition to articles.” The company has been testing the integration of social platforms since April 2025.
This development comes shortly after Google added the option to prioritise preferred news sources in the Search Top Stories carousel, as the company seeks to give users more control and variety in the content they see.