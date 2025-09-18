Rolls-Royce opens its largest global capability centre in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT
Rolls-Royce, the British engineering giant known for its aerospace and defence engines, has inaugurated its largest global capability and innovation centre (GCC) in Bengaluru. The facility, located at Manyata Embassy Business Park, was formally opened on Wednesday by Karnataka’s Industries & Infrastructure Minister MB Patil.
Speaking at the launch, Patil said Bengaluru’s highly skilled workforce would now be powering Rolls-Royce’s global businesses. He added that the expansion reaffirmed Karnataka’s standing as India’s foremost hub for aerospace, defence and advanced engineering, as per a report by Economic Times.
Read More: Layoffs in Adland: Omnicom's acquisition of IPG nears finish line. But at what human cost?
Bengaluru ranks among the world’s top three aerospace cities for foreign investment, with Karnataka hosting companies that cover the entire aerospace and defence value chain. In power systems and propulsion, firms such as Aequs and Collins Aerospace play leading roles, while Wipro and Mahindra Aerospace drive structural and mechanical component innovation. Global majors including Boeing, Airbus and Pixxel are advancing specialised technologies, and in end-to-end manufacturing, Sarla and Tata Advanced Systems are making strong contributions, Patil noted.
He emphasised that Karnataka’s aerospace and defence policy offers attractive incentives for investors, fostering collaboration among research institutions, multinational companies and home-grown startups. This ecosystem, he said, has enabled the state to deliver world-class solutions and reinforced its reputation as a global hub for advanced engineering.
Read More: Failed NEET, landed Rolls-Royce: Who is Rithuparna KS and how did she get a Rs 72 lakh offer at 20?
Patil also highlighted the government’s continued efforts to encourage investment through progressive policies, infrastructure upgrades and streamlined business processes. “Our government is committed to be a trusted partner in building technologies of global relevance,” he said.
The event was also attended by British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and Rolls-Royce global chief financial officer, Helen McCabe.