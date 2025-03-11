Apple expands retail presence in India; opens four new stores

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple is strengthening its retail footprint in India with the addition of four new stores in key metropolitan cities including Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The expansion was announced by Apple Store leader John Taaffe in a LinkedIn post, where he also highlighted recruitment opportunities across various roles, from customer service to store management.
The company's ‘Jobs at Apple’ portal currently features multiple openings in India, including roles such as IN-Business Pro, IN-Business Expert, IN-Creative, and IN-Expert. The hiring spree signals Apple’s intent to build a strong retail workforce as it deepens its engagement with Indian consumers.
This retail expansion aligns with Apple’s broader growth strategy in India, where CEO Tim Cook has previously emphasized the importance of scaling operations to meet rising demand. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail, underscored the significance of physical stores, stating, “Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it’s been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India.”
Beyond retail, Apple is also expanding its manufacturing operations in India, with the company now producing the entire iPhone 16 lineup domestically. This includes models from the entry-level iPhone 16e to the high-end iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The move is part of Apple’s commitment to the “Make in India” initiative, which it first embraced in 2017.
With India emerging as a key growth market, Apple’s dual focus on retail expansion and local production positions the company for deeper market penetration and long-term success in the country.