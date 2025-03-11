            

Apple expands retail presence in India; opens four new stores

The company's ‘Jobs at Apple’ portal currently features multiple openings in India, including roles such as IN-Business Pro, IN-Business Expert, IN-Creative, and IN-Expert.

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2025 3:06 PM
Apple expands retail presence in India; opens four new stores
Apple’s dual focus on retail expansion and local production positions the company for deeper market penetration and long-term success in the country.

Apple is strengthening its retail footprint in India with the addition of four new stores in key metropolitan cities including Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The expansion was announced by Apple Store leader John Taaffe in a LinkedIn post, where he also highlighted recruitment opportunities across various roles, from customer service to store management.

The company's ‘Jobs at Apple’ portal currently features multiple openings in India, including roles such as IN-Business Pro, IN-Business Expert, IN-Creative, and IN-Expert. The hiring spree signals Apple’s intent to build a strong retail workforce as it deepens its engagement with Indian consumers.

This retail expansion aligns with Apple’s broader growth strategy in India, where CEO Tim Cook has previously emphasized the importance of scaling operations to meet rising demand. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail, underscored the significance of physical stores, stating, “Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it’s been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India.”

Beyond retail, Apple is also expanding its manufacturing operations in India, with the company now producing the entire iPhone 16 lineup domestically. This includes models from the entry-level iPhone 16e to the high-end iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The move is part of Apple’s commitment to the “Make in India” initiative, which it first embraced in 2017.

With India emerging as a key growth market, Apple’s dual focus on retail expansion and local production positions the company for deeper market penetration and long-term success in the country.


Tags
First Published on Mar 11, 2025 3:06 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Swiggy Instamart will now deliver Crocs shoes in 10 minutes

Swiggy Instamart will now deliver Crocs shoes in 10 minutes

How it Works

Quick commerce surges to dominate e-grocery market, accounting for 70-75% of orders: Report

Quick commerce surges to dominate e-grocery market, accounting for 70-75% of orders: Report

Brand Makers

$13,000 lingerie and 'come to bed' remark: Ex-Facebook employee's explosive claims spark controversy

$13,000 lingerie and 'come to bed' remark: Ex-Facebook employee's explosive claims spark controversy

Brand Marketing

South Korea's Kia denies endorsing anti-Musk ad campaign as protests against Tesla surge

South Korea's Kia denies endorsing anti-Musk ad campaign as protests against Tesla surge

Brand Marketing

Airtel partners with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet to India

Airtel partners with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet to India

Brand Marketing

IPL ad ban: Experts slam Health Ministry’s call for an ad ban on tobacco, alcohol, including surrogate ads

IPL ad ban: Experts slam Health Ministry’s call for an ad ban on tobacco, alcohol, including surrogate ads

Brand Marketing

Godrej Agrovet to acquire 48.06% stake in Creamline Dairy

Godrej Agrovet to acquire 48.06% stake in Creamline Dairy