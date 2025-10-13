Apple hits record $10 billion in iPhone exports from India, eyes another billion with iPhone 17

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple has set a new benchmark for iPhone exports from India, shipping a record $10 billion (around ₹88,730 crore) worth of devices in the first half of FY25, according to The Economic Times. This marks a 75% surge from $5.71 billion during the same period last year, underscoring India’s growing role in Apple’s global supply chain.
Citing official data from the smartphone production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the report said Apple and its contract manufacturers produced $22 billion worth of iPhones in FY25, of which 80% - or $17.5 billion - were exported. This represents a dramatic rise from $2 billion in FY22 to $22 billion in FY25, based on freight-on-board (FOB) values, which are typically 50–60% lower than retail prices.
Despite September 2025 usually being a slow month ahead of new iPhone launches, Apple exported $1.25 billion worth of devices — a 155% jump from $490 million in September 2024. This was achieved even as the company faced robust domestic demand for the newly launched iPhone 17 series.
The surge in output has been fuelled by Apple’s expanded manufacturing footprint in India, with two new factories — Tata Electronics’ Hosur facility and Foxconn’s Bengaluru plant — becoming operational in April 2025. The additions bring the total number of iPhone manufacturing units in India to five.
iPhone 17 series may add another billion to exports
For the first time, all iPhone 17 models, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air, are being assembled in India for global markets from launch day, eliminating the traditional delay for the Pro models. Apple’s contract manufacturers are also assembling iPhones for the US market directly from India, which could push export figures beyond the current $10 billion mark.
Industry analysts expect Apple to exceed last year’s production and export totals by March 2026, though potential US tariffs and trade restrictions could present headwinds. “At the current run rate, Apple is expected to cross the production and export figures of last year. However, it will also depend upon the international trade negotiations and the much-anticipated semiconductor tariffs under the 232 investigations by the US Department of Commerce,” an industry expert told ET.
The US remains the top destination for Indian smartphone exports, accounting for $8.43 billion between April and August 2025 — a sharp rise from $2.88 billion in the same period last year, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). Apple leads these exports, followed by Samsung and Motorola.