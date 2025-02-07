Apple set to reveal iPhone SE 4 with full-screen display, powerful A18 chip next week

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone SE as early as next week, with several new updates that promise to make this iPhone even more appealing. According to a news report from Bloomberg, the iPhone SE 4 will bring significant design and performance upgrades, building on the foundation set by its predecessor, which launched in 2022.
One of the most anticipated changes for the iPhone SE 4 is its design. The new model is expected to feature a sleek, full-screen display measuring approximately 6.1 inches, marking a departure from the previous design that included bezels and a home button. Apple appears to be ditching the iconic home button entirely, which could also mean the addition of Face ID for enhanced security. However, those hoping for a Dynamic Island—Apple's new feature seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models—may be disappointed, as rumors suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will stick with the traditional notch design.
The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to keep its signature single rear camera but will offer a substantial improvement in performance. The new camera is rumored to be a 48-megapixel sensor, a significant leap from the 12-megapixel camera found in the 2022 iPhone SE. This upgrade promises better photo and video quality, positioning the iPhone SE 4 as a powerful yet budget-friendly option for users seeking top-tier camera capabilities without the high price tag.
Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 will reportedly be powered by Apple's A18 chip, the same cutting-edge processor found in the upcoming iPhone 16 series. This suggests that, despite its more affordable price, the iPhone SE 4 will pack flagship-level performance, making it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a starting price slightly higher than the previous model's Rs 39,999 price tag, but it will still maintain its position as one of the most affordable iPhones available. With its modern design, powerful camera, and state-of-the-art A18 chip, the iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be an exciting option for Apple fans who want a high-performance device without breaking the bank.