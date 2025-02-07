Apple set to reveal iPhone SE 4 with full-screen display, powerful A18 chip next week

Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone SE as early as next week, with several new updates that promise to make this iPhone even more appealing. According to a news report from Bloomberg, the iPhone SE 4 will bring significant design and performance upgrades, building on the foundation set by its predecessor, which launched in 2022.

One of the most anticipated changes for the iPhone SE 4 is its design. The new model is expected to feature a sleek, full-screen display measuring approximately 6.1 inches, marking a departure from the previous design that included bezels and a home button. Apple appears to be ditching the iconic home button entirely, which could also mean the addition of Face ID for enhanced security. However, those hoping for a Dynamic Island—Apple's new feature seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models—may be disappointed, as rumors suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will stick with the traditional notch design.

The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to keep its signature single rear camera but will offer a substantial improvement in performance. The new camera is rumored to be a 48-megapixel sensor, a significant leap from the 12-megapixel camera found in the 2022 iPhone SE. This upgrade promises better photo and video quality, positioning the iPhone SE 4 as a powerful yet budget-friendly option for users seeking top-tier camera capabilities without the high price tag.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 will reportedly be powered by Apple's A18 chip, the same cutting-edge processor found in the upcoming iPhone 16 series. This suggests that, despite its more affordable price, the iPhone SE 4 will pack flagship-level performance, making it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.