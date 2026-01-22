BlueStone turns profitable in Q3 FY26 with Rs 69 crore profit

For the first nine months of FY26, BlueStone sharply reduced its losses to Rs 10.4 crore.

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle on Thursday reported a return to profitability in the third quarter of FY26, aided by strong revenue growth and operating leverage during the festive period.

The jewellery retailer posted a consolidated profit of Rs 68.8 crore in the October–December quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 52.1 crore in the preceding quarter and a loss of Rs 26.8 crore in Q3 FY25.

For the first nine months of FY26, BlueStone sharply reduced its losses to Rs 10.4 crore, from Rs 170 crore in the same period last fiscal, underscoring improving operating performance.

Revenue from operations rose 27.4% year-on-year to Rs 748 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 587 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income increased to Rs 759 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 603 crore in Q3 FY25, representing a 25.8% year-on-year rise.

Adjusted EBITDA surged 169.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,908 million in the quarter, while year-to-date adjusted EBITDA rose 295.9%. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 12% year-on-year.

BlueStone continued to expand its physical retail footprint during the quarter, adding 12 stores sequentially to take the total store count to 323 as of December 31, 2025. The company has added 48 stores so far in FY26.

The company said more than 150 of its stores are nearing an annualised revenue run rate of Rs 100 million per store, with significant headroom for further expansion.

