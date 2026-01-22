Today in AI | Elon Musk on AI reshaping society | AI comes to Gmail | YouTube to introduce 'AI digital twin'

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Apple set to turn Siri into AI chatbot with iOS 27

Apple is planning a major overhaul of Siri that could transform the digital assistant into an artificial intelligence chatbot similar to ChatGPT, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Elon Musk says work may become optional within 10–20 years as AI reshapes society

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said that work could become optional within the next 10 to 20 years as advances in artificial intelligence and robotics fundamentally reshape the global economy.

YouTube to let creators use 'AI digital twins' to produce Shorts

YouTube plans to allow creators to publish Shorts using AI-generated versions of their own likeness, according to announcements made by chief executive Neal Mohan in his annual letter released on Wednesday.

AI comes to Gmail as Google embeds Gemini into email search and writing

After rolling out AI-generated overviews at the top of its search results, Google is reportedly embedding artificial intelligence into another of its most widely used services, Gmail, as the company expands the use of generative AI across its products.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 5:32 PM