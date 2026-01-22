PhonePe discloses CXO pay ahead of IPO | IndiGo turns profitable in Q3 FY26 | Zee Q3 ad revenue falls

(From left to right: India IPO and Unsplash)

PhonePe discloses CXO pay ahead of IPO; CEO, co-founder drew Rs 2.6 crore each in FY25

As it prepares for a public listing, Walmart-backed fintech firm PhonePe has disclosed remuneration details of its senior leadership team in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), offering a closer look at what the company’s top executives earned in FY25.

PhonePe’s Chief Executive Officer Sameer Nigam, who was appointed CEO on March 6, 2024, and re-appointed as a whole-time director for a five-year term effective April 1, 2024, drew a remuneration of Rs 2.6 crore in FY25. The company has approved a gross salary of Rs 2.75 crore per annum for Nigam for a three-year period starting May 1, 2025, with total gross compensation, excluding perquisites and other entitlements, set at Rs 4.33 crore annually.

IndiGo turns profitable in Q3 FY26 after Rs 2,582 crore loss in Q2 despite operational disruptions

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, reported a sharp decline in profit for the third quarter of FY26, as the airline grappled with severe operational disruptions during the October–December period.

IndiGo’s consolidated profit fell 77.5% year-on-year to Rs 549 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 2,448 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. However, the airline returned to profitability on a sequential basis, after posting a loss of Rs 2,582 crore in Q2 FY26.

Despite the disruption in flight schedules, IndiGo’s revenue from operations remained resilient, rising 6.2% year-on-year to Rs 23,472 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 22,110 crore in Q3 FY25.

Zee Entertainment Q3 FY26 ad revenue falls by 9% to Rs 851 crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) reported a sequential improvement in subscription revenue in the third quarter of FY26, even as advertising income declined amid subdued spending by fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

According to a stock exchange filing, Zee’s subscription revenue rose 2.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,050.2 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,023 crore in the preceding quarter. On a year-on-year basis, subscription revenue grew 7% from Rs 982.5 crore in Q3 FY25, aided by higher digital revenues.

Radico Khaitan Q3 profit rises to Rs 155 crore; Revenue at Rs 1,547 crore

Radico Khaitan Ltd on Thursday reported a sharp rise in profit and revenue for the third quarter of FY26, aided by strong demand, premiumisation and operating leverage during the festive season.

The manufacturer of Rampur single malt whiskey, aisalmer Indian Craft Gin and other liquor brands posted a consolidated profit of Rs 155 crore in Q3 FY26, up 61.6% year-on-year from Rs 96 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 19.5% to Rs 1,546.7 crore in the December quarter, compared with Rs 1,294.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 44.9% year-on-year to Rs 265.4 crore, with margins expanding on the back of a premium-led portfolio, a stable raw material environment and improved operating leverage.

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha credits Labour Ministry for gig job growth, backs policy collaboration

Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said in a LinkedIn post after meeting Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya that government support for the gig economy has helped the quick commerce firm generate over 2.2 lakh jobs and expand employment across hyperlocal logistics.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 5:19 PM