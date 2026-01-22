Elon Musk says work may become optional within 10–20 years as AI reshapes society

According to Elon Musk, robots will take over the majority of physical and repetitive tasks.

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said that work could become optional within the next 10 to 20 years as advances in artificial intelligence and robotics fundamentally reshape the global economy.

Speaking at the US–Saudi Investment Forum, Elon Musk stated that rapid progress in AI and robotics would enable machines to perform most jobs faster and more efficiently than humans, making the production of everyday goods and services increasingly easy and abundant.

Musk said that in such a scenario, work would no longer be something people are required to do to survive and would instead become a matter of personal choice. He compared future employment to activities such as sports or video games, stating that people would choose to work only if they found it enjoyable.

To illustrate his point, Musk drew an analogy with home gardening, explaining that while most people buy vegetables from shops because it is easier, some still grow their own because they enjoy the process. He said the same principle could apply to work in the future, with only those who genuinely enjoy it continuing to do so.

According to Musk, robots will take over the majority of physical and repetitive tasks, with Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus cited as an example. He added that AI systems would also handle planning, decision-making and complex problem-solving, further reducing the need for human labour.

Musk also suggested that money could eventually lose its relevance. He stated that if machines are capable of producing everything people need in large quantities, scarcity would cease to exist. In such a world, traditional concepts of earning, spending and economic necessity may no longer apply, he informed the audience.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 5:26 PM