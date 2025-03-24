Boeing cuts 180 jobs in India amid global workforce reduction

ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing has laid off up to 180 employees at its engineering and technology centre in Bengaluru as part of a global workforce reduction plan, according to a source.
Boeing, which has been facing multiple challenges worldwide, employs around 7,000 people in India—one of its key markets. Last year, the company announced plans to reduce its global workforce by 10%.
A source familiar with the matter stated that these job cuts took place in the December quarter of 2024 at the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Centre (BIETC) in Bengaluru.
While there has been no official statement from Boeing, the source mentioned that the layoffs were part of strategic adjustments affecting a limited number of roles, with no negative impact on customers or government operations. Some positions have been removed, but new roles have also been created. The reductions in India have been relatively controlled, with a strong focus on maintaining customer service, safety, and quality standards.
Boeing's engineering and technology centres in Bengaluru and Chennai handle complex aerospace projects. The company’s Bengaluru campus is one of its largest investments outside the U.S. Additionally, Boeing sources approximately $1.25 billion worth of products annually from a network of over 300 Indian suppliers, as per its official website.