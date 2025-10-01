Bombay HC orders Meta to remove defamatory posts linking Malabar Gold to Pakistan

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bombay High Court has granted Malabar Gold & Diamonds interim relief in a defamation case, directing Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) and other defendants to pull down hundreds of posts falsely linking the jewellery major to Pakistan, Bar and Bench reported.
Justice Sandeep V. Marne passed the order after Malabar Gold submitted that a targeted social media campaign was launched against it following the engagement of UK-based influencer Alishba Khalid, who is of Pakistani origin. The influencer was briefly associated with Malabar’s Birmingham showroom launch campaign through JAB Studios but was dropped once her political views came to light.
Despite the termination, several posts began circulating online alleging Malabar’s sympathies with Pakistan. The brand argued that these were strategically fuelled by competitors to damage its reputation and impact festive season sales.
Malabar submitted a list of 442 URLs carrying defamatory content.
Accepting its plea, the Court restrained Meta and other platforms from allowing such content to remain online, holding that mere association with an influencer could not justify defamatory campaigns. The injunction also prevents further defamatory publications until the next hearing on November 11.
The Court’s directions included:
- Immediate removal of the 442 URLs flagged by Malabar.
- A bar on further posts linking the company to Khalid.
- A mechanism for Malabar to report new URLs, with recourse to the Court if disputes arise.
- A restraint on Defendant No.6 from publishing any printed defamatory material.
The Court’s ruling not only protects its reputation but also reinforces the importance of brand protection in the digital era, especially amid high-stakes festive marketing campaigns.
