Apple’s Indian supply chain generates over 3,50,000 jobs: Report

As the world is moving towards layoffs, especially in the IT sector, Apple seems to be raising hopes for job seekers as it is generating jobs for those in India Apple’s push to expand its supply chain in India has created more than 3,50,000 jobs, according to a report by the Economic Times.
The tech giant, which has been reducing its reliance on China, manufactured its latest flagship devices—the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air—in India from day one in 2025. The report highlights that the 3,50,000 jobs were generated by Apple’s 45 contracted suppliers in the country, which include local component manufacturers. Of these, around 1,20,000 are direct employment positions.
However, this figure does not account for the workforce at the five iPhone factories operating in India, meaning the total employment impact of Apple’s operations is even higher.
Apple has also bolstered local businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). According to an official cited by ET, more than 20 Indian MSMEs have been integrated into Apple’s supply chain alongside larger domestic firms, strengthening the ecosystem of Indian equipment manufacturers supporting iPhone production.
Government data shows that Apple produced iPhones worth over $45 billion between 2021‑22 and 2024‑25, with approximately 76 per cent ($34 billion) exported. These exports have propelled smartphones to become India’s top export category, a remarkable rise from 167th place in 2014‑15.