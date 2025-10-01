Piyush Goyal stresses self-reliance, confidence, and protection at CII Partnership Summit

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on September 30 said India’s long-term development model is anchored on three key pillars - Self-Reliance (Atmanirbhar) to secure resilient supply chains, Self-Confidence (Atmavishwas) to pursue global ambitions with equal footing, and Self-Protection (Atmaraksha) to safeguard national and global interests.

Speaking at the curtain raiser of the 30th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in New Delhi, Goyal said “great partnerships are built on technology, trust, trade, talent, and tradition,” adding that India’s growth story is about both resilience and responsibility, as per a DD News report.

Elaborating on the three pillars, he said Atmanirbharata is about creating strong supply and value chains that can withstand global disruptions and prevent the “weaponization of trade.” Atmavishwas reflects India’s confidence in engaging with the world as an equal stakeholder, while Atmaraksha is about protecting citizens and safeguarding humanity, in line with the G20 vision of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One World, One Family, One Future.”

Marking the occasion on Durgashtami, Goyal said the day symbolizes “strength and resilience,” noting that India, despite global turbulence, continues to stand out as an “oasis” of growth and remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s contribution, the Minister praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his role in pioneering technology-driven governance, building Hyderabad into an IT hub, and steering the development of Amaravati as a modern capital. He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh is the only state with three upcoming industrial corridors — Krishnapatnam, Orvakal, and Kopparthy.

On economic reforms, Goyal stressed that the ongoing overhaul of the GST system will simplify processes, reduce consumer tax burdens, and drive consumption-led growth. In a recent interview to Network18, Goyal described the GST reforms as the most significant economic transformation India has seen in decades, calling it a “bold decision” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will accelerate growth and prosperity.

The revised GST structure includes reductions on key categories such as cement, farm equipment, two-wheelers, small cars, and daily essentials. According to Goyal, this will lead to lower costs for consumers across sectors. “Almost every product of daily use, food products, will see a transformational reduction in prices,” he said, adding that industry players have assured the government that the tax benefits will be passed on to consumers.

Looking ahead to the 30th CII Partnership Summit, scheduled in Visakhapatnam this November, Goyal said the event will provide a platform to deepen global collaborations and further India’s role as a trusted partner in global trade. He lauded CII’s role in bridging India with the international community.