ED questions Urvashi Rautela in 1xBet online betting money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 30 questioned actor and model Urvashi Rautela in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to online betting platform 1xBet.
Rautela, 31, serves as the India ambassador for the Curacao-registered portal. Officials said her statement has been recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per a PTI report.
Over the past few weeks, the agency has questioned several celebrities, including cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Shikhar Dhawan, as well as actors Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty (also a former TMC MP), and Bengali star Ankush Hazra, in connection with the case. A number of online influencers have also been summoned.
Investigators suspect that endorsement fees paid by 1xBet were used by some celebrities to acquire assets, which the ED believes may qualify as “proceeds of crime.” The agency is expected to attach assets worth crores belonging to certain sportspersons and actors.
As part of its line of questioning, the ED is seeking details on how the betting company approached these celebrities, the nodal persons involved, the mode and location of payments, and whether the celebrities were aware that online betting and gaming are illegal in India. The agency has also asked them to submit copies of contracts, emails, and other documentation with 1xBet.
Before the government banned real-money gaming through new legislation, estimates suggested around 22 crore Indians used betting apps, with nearly half being regular users.
Founded 18 years ago, 1xBet claims to be a globally recognised bookmaker, offering betting across thousands of sporting events through its website and app, which is available in 70 languages.