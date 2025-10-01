Nothing unveils Essential and Playground, a new AI-native ecosystem for personalised apps

ADVERTISEMENT
Nothing has unveiled Essential, its new AI platform aimed at creating a personalised, AI-native device experience.
The company describes Essential as the first step towards a personal operating system that adapts to individual user needs, offering tools designed to customise and streamline daily device interactions. The platform launches today with two key components—Essential Apps and Playground—available for Nothing device users.
Essential Apps allow users to generate customised applications simply by describing their requirements in natural language. Tasks such as automating receipt management, generating call summaries, or linking mood trackers to playlists can now be handled through bespoke apps created by the user.
Playground complements this by acting as a community-driven hub where users can share, remix, and download personalised apps and other creations. Nothing emphasises that Playground is open to all, free from the restrictions typically seen in mainstream app stores.
Positioning Essential as a response to decades of standardised device experiences, Nothing criticises traditional operating systems and app stores for prioritising mass-market appeal and monetisation over user empowerment. The company’s vision is to offer adaptive technology that places control firmly in the hands of individuals.
Playground, in particular, is designed to foster collaborative creativity. Users can not only create and download apps but also remix innovations shared by the community, breaking down the “walled gardens” of legacy operating systems and encouraging free, collective participation.