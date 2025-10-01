How to use OpenAI Sora: A complete guide to AI video creation

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI's Sora is a cutting-edge AI model that transforms text prompts or images into hyperrealistic videos. Whether you're a content creator, marketer, educator, or hobbyist, Sora offers a platform for generating short video clips with synchronized audio.
What Is OpenAI Sora?
Sora is OpenAI’s advanced text-to-video model capable of producing videos up to 20 seconds long with resolutions ranging from 480p to 1080p. It supports various aspect ratios—16:9, 9:16, and 1:1—and can generate content in styles like cinematic, animated, photorealistic, or surreal.
The latest version, Sora 2, enhances realism, physical accuracy, and controllability, including synchronized audio such as speech and sound effects
How to Use OpenAI Sora
Step 1: Access Sora
Via sora.com: Available to ChatGPT Pro users ($200/month) globally.
Via the Sora iOS App: Currently in an invite-only phase in the U.S. and Canada. Users can invite up to four friends
Step 2: Create a New Video
Log In: Use your existing OpenAI account credentials.
Input Prompt: Enter a descriptive text prompt or upload an image/video file.
Adjust Settings: Customize the aspect ratio, resolution, duration, and number of variations.
Generate: Click “Generate” to create your video
Step 3: Edit and Enhance
After generation, you can:
Trim: Cut the video to your desired length.
Blend: Combine multiple clips seamlessly.
Loop: Create a repeating segment.
Remix: Provide feedback to refine the video using natural language
Using the Sora iOS App
The Sora app offers a social platform for creating and sharing AI-generated videos:
Create: Generate 10-second videos from text prompts or photos.
Remix: Use the “Remix” feature to modify existing videos.
Cameo: Insert realistic AI avatars of yourself into videos.
Share: Distribute your creations with friends.
The app emphasizes user control over personal identity and includes protective measures to prevent misuse
Tips for Effective Video Creation
Be Descriptive: Provide detailed prompts for more accurate results.
Experiment with Styles: Explore different visual styles to find what suits your project.
Utilize Editing Features: Enhance your videos using the available editing tools.
Stay Updated: Keep an eye out for new features and updates to the platform.
