ChatGPT AI Action Portraits prompts: How to create your own action hero avatar

OpenAI has introduced a new feature, AI Action Portraits, designed to rival the popularity of Google’s Gemini Nano Banana AI among younger users.
The Nano Banana AI image generator has been trending for some time, enabling users to create 3D figures, superhero portraits, and even selfies with Bollywood characters. In response, OpenAI has launched Action Portrait images, a creative tool that transforms ordinary photos into stylised, superhero-like illustrations.
The feature employs generative AI powered by GPT-4 to generate 3D-style portraits with customisable elements such as labels, costumes, and sidekicks. Unlike standard social media filters, Action Portraits offer hyper-personalised, comic book-inspired outputs.
Here are a few prompts to create an AI Action Portrait using ChatGPT:
1 IronClash “Create a 3D superhero figure from my photo as IronClash, in tech-infused red armour with mechanical joints and a robotic hawk perched on the shoulder. Equip with a laser gauntlet. Package like a vintage Hasbro toy with metallic sheen.”
2. Cinematic Warrior in Motion "Create an action portrait of a futuristic warrior mid-leap through the air, glowing energy blades in both hands, dust and sparks exploding around them. The scene should have dramatic lighting, with a cinematic slow-motion effect capturing intensity and movement."
3. Urban Hero Chase "Generate an action portrait of a masked vigilante sprinting across a rain-soaked city rooftop at night. Neon lights reflect off the wet surfaces as the character’s cape flows behind, giving a sense of speed and adrenaline."
4. Historical Battle Freeze-Frame "Create a portrait of a samurai mid-swing in battle, frozen at the peak of action. His armour reflects firelight, arrows fly in the background, and his expression shows fierce determination."
5. Sci-Fi Showdown "Generate an action portrait of a space soldier sliding across metallic ground while firing a plasma rifle. Sparks, smoke, and glowing alien technology surround them, with an epic sci-fi battlefield in the distance."
6 Phantom Viper: “Convert my selfie to a stealthy 3D action portrait of Phantom Viper, clad in green-black tactical gear with a coiling snake emblem and glowing venom eyes. Add shadow cloaking effects and dual daggers. Box it in a mysterious midnight-black package.”