ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's global expansion faces legal headwinds in 2025

Microsoft-backed OpenAI is navigating a complex regulatory landscape as it expands its operations globally. In 2025, the company has faced significant legal challenges, particularly concerning its data usage practices and expansion into new markets.

Legal Challenges in India

In India, ChatGPT-owner OpenAI is contending with multiple lawsuits alleging unauthorized use of copyrighted content to train its ChatGPT model. The Indian news agency ANI initiated a lawsuit in November 2024, claiming that OpenAI used its published content without permission. Subsequently, major Indian media outlets have joined the legal battle, accusing OpenAI of scraping and reproducing their work without authorization.

OpenAI has denied these allegations, asserting that it uses publicly available data under fair use principles and does not have partnerships with these media groups.

In response to the growing concerns, the Indian government has established a panel to review the applicability of the Copyright Act of 1957 to AI-generated content. The panel aims to propose recommendations to address the legal and policy implications of AI in copyright.

Expansion Plans and Infrastructure Investments

Despite the legal challenges, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is moving forward with its expansion plans in India. The company has formally registered as a legal entity in the country and is establishing its first office in New Delhi. OpenAI is also actively hiring for various positions, including sales and marketing roles targeting digital natives, large enterprises, and strategic accounts.

Furthermore, OpenAI is planning to build a large data center in India with at least 1 gigawatt of capacity. This move is part of its broader "Stargate" infrastructure initiative aimed at enhancing AI capabilities in Asia.

Global Legal Landscape

OpenAI's legal challenges are not confined to India. In the United States, the company is facing lawsuits from authors and media organizations alleging unauthorized use of their works to train AI models. A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit from The New York Times and other newspapers to proceed, accusing OpenAI and Microsoft of using their stories to train AI chatbots without permission.

These legal battles highlight the broader issues surrounding AI training practices and the use of copyrighted material. The outcomes of these cases could have significant implications for the AI industry and its data usage policies.

Looking Ahead