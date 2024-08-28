            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • boroline-wins-trademark-case-delhi-high-court-orders-cento-products-to-change-trade-name-40820

      Boroline wins trademark case: Delhi High Court orders Cento Products to change trade name

      Delhi HC asked Cento Products to pay Rs 2 lakh to GD Pharmaceuticals for the long pendency of the copyright infringement and trademark suit

      By  Storyboard18Aug 28, 2024 6:12 PM
      Boroline wins trademark case: Delhi High Court orders Cento Products to change trade name
      Delhi HC rules in favour of Boroline, a popular antiseptic cream in trademark case

      In a trademark infringement suit, the Delhi High Court has issued an order in favor of GD Pharmaceuticals’ ‘Boroline’. The court held that the Boroline trademark is a “well-known trademark” and directed Cento Products (India) to change its trade dress and trademark "Borobeauty".

      The court said that Cento Products (India) “shall not use the trade dress of dark green colour” and the company should adopt a new trade name which would not include the prefix ‘Boro'.

      Additionally, the Delhi HC asked Cento Products to pay Rs 2 lakh to GD Pharmaceuticals for the long pendency of the copyright infringement and trademark suit.

      “There is no denying the fact that ‘Boroline’ has attained the status of a household name, and is one of the oldest trademarks, which has been in continuous use, preceding the independence of India,” the court said.

      GD Pharmaceuticals filed a lawsuit against Cento Products (India) for using a deceptively similar trademark, ‘Borobeauty,’ for their antiseptic creams.

      The plaintiff argued that the use of ‘Borobeauty' by the defendant was deceptively similar to ‘Boroline’, resulting in confusing consumers.

      The court ruled that ‘Boroline’ had been in continuous use since 1929 and the brand has also acquired goodwill. GD Pharmaceuticals also provided a newspaper clip from August 15, 1947 — the day India became independent — containing a Boroline ad. The plaintiff also said that the Boroline trademark is recognized not only in India but also in countries like Oman, Turkey, Bangladesh, and UAE.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 28, 2024 6:12 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Brand Breakthroughs: Infosys Global CMO on what it takes to love a brand

      Brand Breakthroughs: Infosys Global CMO on what it takes to love a brand

      Brand Marketing

      Airtel and Apple strike content partnership deal

      Airtel and Apple strike content partnership deal

      Brand Marketing

      Paris Olympics sparks surge in sports training centre searches across India: Justdial

      Paris Olympics sparks surge in sports training centre searches across India: Justdial

      How it Works

      49 percent Gen Z dream of destination wedding, outpacing millennials: Skyscanner

      49 percent Gen Z dream of destination wedding, outpacing millennials: Skyscanner

      Brand Marketing

      Amazon slashes seller fees by 3-12% ahead of festive season

      Amazon slashes seller fees by 3-12% ahead of festive season

      Brand Marketing

      Government flags competition concerns amid quick commerce surge: Sources

      Government flags competition concerns amid quick commerce surge: Sources

      Brand Marketing

      We know how to make this a profitable business: Tata Starbucks CEO

      We know how to make this a profitable business: Tata Starbucks CEO