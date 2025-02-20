$2.5B in revenue, 7 years profitable: Is Canva ready for an IPO?

With $2.5 billion in annual revenue and seven years of consistent profitability, is a public listing the next big milestone for Canva? Co-founder Cameron Adams reveals the company's IPO plans to CNBC-TV18.

Adams says, "If an IPO is the next logical step in this journey, I don't know when we need to take that step. It's not something we are rushing into—we want to do it at the right time, for the right reasons, and with everything in place to be a successful public company."

Going public could put pressure on Canva to deliver results to shareholders every quarter, potentially impacting the company’s mission and aspirations.

"From the start, Canva has been about telling the stories of different organizations," Adams explains. "Even if we go public, it will still be important for Canva’s future to maintain that vision. Communicating to investors the value we bring—not just to them, but to Canva, our customers, and users—will be crucial."

"I believe we can carve out a unique, powerful, and impactful narrative—one that showcases Canva as an organization doing things differently while attracting public market investors who understand and appreciate that value."

2024 has been a game-changing year for Canva. Earlier last year, Silvia Oviedo, Head of Content & Discovery at Canva told Storyboard18, "We now have over 220 million users every month, with 30 billion designs created on Canva and 38.5 million designs made daily. We unveiled some of our most innovative products, acquired new companies, and expanded our team to over 4,500 employees globally."

"Our first decade was all about empowering individuals to design. Now, we’re doubling down on empowering organizations and teams of all sizes to design and collaborate together. Our flagship event, Canva Create, marked this new era, introducing a custom solution for global enterprises—Canva Enterprise. As visual communication becomes essential in the workplace, more than 95% of the Fortune 500 are now using Canva to create, collaborate, and communicate," she added.

"Education has remained a key focus for us—we’re excited to now empower over 85 million students and teachers as they unleash their creativity and work toward their goals. In today’s visually-driven world, equipping students with essential visual communication skills is more important than ever. It’s an honor to support millions of students worldwide on this journey through Canva for Education, she had pointed out.

As Canva expands its global footprint, India has emerged as a key market for growth. The country’s booming digital ecosystem and increasing adoption of design tools have created a significant opportunity for deeper engagement.