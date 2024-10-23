Canva records $2.5 bn revenue as active users surpass 200 mn worldwide

Canva has reached the milestone of 200 million monthly active users, an increase of more than 115 million over the last two years, as the company also hits $2.5 billion in annualized revenue.

The company also shared that, five months since the introduction of Canva Enterprise—Canva’s subscription for large organizations—industry leaders like the NYSE, Atlassian, HP, Ray White, DHL Express, Tecnocasa, and Docusign have begun leveraging the offering to streamline their organization’s content creation and scale their brand.

Canva goes deeper in building for India by ramping up localisation efforts

As Canva doubles down on its investment in India, the country has emerged as its fifth largest market by embracing India's rich cultural diversity and linguistic nuances. Fuelled by increasing adoption of Canva’s Visual Suite and Magic Studio features, India more than doubled it’s growth in 2023.

Canva has emerged as a leading platform for visual communication in India with over 120 active creators and a Facebook community of over 240K freelancers, with social media templates, printables, and presentations being the most popular doc types. Local businesses, entrepreneurs, teachers, and students are also increasingly using Canva for visual communication needs, with over 139M presentations created in a year. With a Facebook community of over 10K teachers, Canva has built a presence in the Indian education sector, supporting teachers to exchange best practices and incorporate visual design in their day-to-day.

Canva also launched its debut brand campaign, ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’, earlier this year. This campaign, reached over 100 million active internet users in India.

As Canva’s footprint expands across workplaces, the platform is experiencing rapid growth, with over 30 billion designs created to date at a pace of more than 300 new designs every second. Users from more than 190 countries have also crafted more than 2.5 billion presentations and 500 million documents. Additionally, usage of Canva’s AI tools has with over 10 billion uses to date.

“We’re incredibly excited to now be empowering more than 200 million people in nearly every country across the globe. From over 95% of the Fortune 500 to millions of small businesses, classrooms and nonprofits, it’s certainly an exciting milestone but we feel we’re always just 1% of the way there,” said Melanie Perkins, Canva’s Co-Founder and CEO, “As we double down on empowering everyone to turn their ideas into designs, we’re introducing dozens of new features across our Visual Suite at the intersection of creativity and productivity. From more interactive designs to a suite of AI-powered upgrades, we hope these new features help our community to continue achieving their goals.”

Dream Lab powered by Leonardo.Ai

Only three months on from Canva’s acquisition of Leonardo.Ai, the company has introduced Dream Lab—a powerful generative AI tool designed to transform any idea from a simple text description into a dynamic photos and graphics.

Generate multiple variations in more than 15 different styles including 3D Renders and illustrations Use an existing image as a style reference to more precisely influence the output, unlocking possibilities like generating stock photos in your company’s style

Canva joined forces with Leonardo.Ai to bring even more powerful AI capabilities to creative professionals. Millions of users, from content creators to professional designers, architects, and film directors, trust Leonardo.Ai for its cutting-edge quality and flexibility. Dream Lab enhances the precision of outputs from Canva’s user-friendly Magic Studio. At the same time, Canva is reaffirming its commitment to safe and responsible AI use by ensuring Dream Lab is backed by Canva Shield, the company’s rigorous and industry-leading approach to AI trust and safety.

Unveiling dozens of new features across Canva’s Visual Suite

Since its debut, Canva’s Visual Suite which includes Docs, Whiteboards, Websites, Presentations and Videos, has reimagined how teams collaborate and transformed content creation by consolidating every design capability and workplace tool into one seamless platform. In just two years since launching at Canva’s inaugural Canva Create event, the suite has reached several major milestones:

2.5 billion presentations have been created; more than 1,500 every minute 1.5 billion videos have been created; over 1,000 every minute 500 million documents have been created; 650 every minute Almost 80 million websites have been created; 50 every minute 240 million whiteboards have been created; now the fastest growing product, with usage doubling this year New and forthcoming features based on the top requests from its community

Smarter Whiteboards: AI-powered sorting and summarising, along with interactive ‘Reaction Stickies’ to help teammates vote on ideas in real time.

More Intuitive Magic Write: New AI functionalities including contextual text generation for more accurate output and one-click commands to refine generated text.

Video Capabilities: Advanced animation effects and automatically generated captions that can be matched to brand style to save hours of manual work. More Interactive Presentations: New interactive chart types and advanced animation effects to boost engagement. Plus automatic page numbers added with one click.

Expanded Data Storytelling: The introduction of new chart types such as Area Charts, Radar Charts, Hierarchy Charts, and Statistical Charts.

Introducing Custom Mockups: Turn photos into professional, on-brand mockup templates in a click.

Debuting Polls and quizzes: Create simple, customizable polls and quizzes directly in the editor.