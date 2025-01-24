CCPA issues notices to Ola and Uber over alleged Android-iOS fare disparities

ADVERTISEMENT
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to cab aggregators Ola and Uber, demanding clarity on their pricing mechanisms, according to media reports.
The action follows complaints that users on Apple's iOS platform were charged higher fares than those using Android devices, even when booking identical routes.
Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the intervention on Thursday, stating, "As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent differential pricing based on the models of mobiles—iPhones or Android—being used, the Department of Consumer Affairs, through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators Ola and Uber, seeking their responses."
The allegations first gained attention last month, prompting Minister Joshi to order a thorough inquiry. He termed the practice a "prima facie unfair trade practice" and a "blatant diregard" for consumer rights. According to complainants, the discrepancies in fares based on operating systems undermine fair trade principles and erode consumer trust, the report added.
The CCPA's latest intervention aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the ride-hailing sector. Ola and Uber have been asked to explain how their fare structures are determined and what role, if any, a user's operating system plays in calculating trip costs.
This is not the first instance of the CCPA addressing consumer issues involving technology firms. The authority previously directed a notice to Apple over concerns that iPhones experiences performance slowdowns after updates to iOS 18. The department investigated these complaints and sought Apple's response to address consumer grievances.