Criteo partners with Zepto to redefine Qcomm in India

Criteo, the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, announced its deepened strategic partnership with Zepto, a quick commerce platform.

The collaboration, which began last year, aims to scale retail media campaigns, enabling brands to enhance their media offerings across the open internet and deliver a full-funnel, connected commerce advertising experience.

The partnership leverages Criteo’s advanced Retail Media Offsite platform to enhance Zepto’s advertising capabilities beyond its own app and website, thereby delivering a full-funnel advertising strategy to partnered brands. By mapping the user journey across the open internet, Criteo enables brands to re-engage shoppers across platforms with relevant and personalized ads, encouraging return visits and conversions. Through this AI-powered, full-funnel strategy, Zepto is tapping into its rapidly growing shopper base and delivering measurable results through personalized targeting—ultimately enhancing the user experience for brands associated with the quick commerce giant.

According to a recent industry report, the quick commerce sector is projected to grow at 75 percent–100 percent year-on-year, outpacing traditional retail. As a result, it is rapidly emerging as the preferred channel for brands looking to engage a large, convenience-driven user base. This shift is prompting platforms like Zepto to evolve their strategies and position themselves as key hubs for brands to reach users with diverse offerings. Here, Criteo plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between brands and their audiences, highlighting the transformative impact of AI-driven technology in modern digital marketing, highlighted the company in its statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Devendra Meel, chief business officer, Zepto said, “As quick commerce continues to revolutionize how Indian consumers shop online. Our partnership with Criteo represents a pivotal step in maximising value for both our users and sellers. The success driven by leveraging Criteo’s retail media solutions only cements the powerful ecosystem that we are creating that connects brands with users at the right moment in their shopping journey to drive higher engagement with a seamless experience”.

Medhavi Singh, country head, Criteo India added, "Our partnership with Zepto marks an exciting step in unlocking the true potential of quick commerce advertising. Zepto’s disruptive model, combined with Criteo’s offsite retail media capabilities, enables brands to reach high-intent consumers across the entire shopper journey — from discovery to conversion. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of retail media in India’s fast-evolving commerce ecosystem”.