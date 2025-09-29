DoT notifies reconstitution of internal complaints committee on workplace sexual harassment; appoints Jyotsna Ekka as Chairperson

ADVERTISEMENT
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has notified of the reconstitution of its Internal Complaints Committee on Sexual Harassment (ICCSH) in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
As per the office order issued on September 2, 2025, Jyotsna Ekka, DDG (QoS), has been appointed as Chairperson, while Nandini Palat, Director (Accounts-II), will serve as Member Secretary. They replace Ms. Roshni Sohni, DDG (Establishment), and Ms. Jaspreet Kaur, Director (Budget), respectively.
The new ICCSH will also include Harpreet Singh, DS (PSA); Jitender Singh Choudhary, US (Vig.); and Kanika Gambhir, ADG (SA) as members. Dr. Manasi Mishra, Head of the Research Division at the Centre for Social Research (CSR), has been named as the external member.
The committee is mandated to submit an annual report to the employer each calendar year as per Section 21 of the 2013 Act. The order was issued with the approval of the Secretary (Telecommunications).
The committee's functions include creating awareness, developing policies, investigating complaints from aggrieved women, maintaining confidentiality, making recommendations for actions, and submitting annual reports to higher authorities. Further, it plays a critical role in ensuring a safe, respectful, and gender-sensitive environment where women employees can thrive without fear of harassment or discrimination.