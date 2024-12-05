Delhivery integrates Amazon into Delhivery One; enhances e-commerce logistics

ADVERTISEMENT
Delhivery has announced the integration of Amazon into its unified e-commerce logistics solution, Delhivery One. As per the company, this integration reinforces Delhivery’s position as a trusted partner for multi-channel sellers, particularly SMEs, by addressing their logistical challenges and improving efficiency.
The platform now provides unmatched value for e-commerce businesses, boasting 99.5% coverage across India, two-day COD remittance, and international reach to over 220 countries. This development enhances the platform’s capabilities, making it a comprehensive solution for sellers across major channels, including Shopify and WooCommerce.
The Amazon integration enables seamless real-time order synchronization, one-click connection to Seller Central, and significant cost savings compared to existing options like Easy Ship and FBA. It simplifies logistics management, offering sellers a single dashboard to manage orders, shipping, and customer support across platforms. The platform’s technology-driven features, including AI tools that reduce returns by up to 40%, further optimize operations for sellers.
Nikhil Vij, Head of Product at Delhivery, says, “With Amazon Channel Integration on Delhivery One, sellers can now effortlessly manage the fulfilment of orders across multiple sales channels in one place. This integration offers the same simple and intuitive experience that sellers enjoy for their brand.com stores, now extended to Amazon orders as well. They can continue to benefit from Delhivery’s trusted reach, reliability, and customer service, along with value-added features like customizable WhatsApp communication and RTO prediction, just as they do for their other channels.”
The company claims Delhivery One’s integration with Amazon is a step in its ongoing commitment to empower e-commerce sellers across India and globally.