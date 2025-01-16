Delhivery launches new 2-hour 'Rapid Commerce' service for faster deliveries

ADVERTISEMENT
Delhivery has rolled out a new service called Rapid Commerce, aimed at meeting the growing demand for ultra-fast deliveries. This service, which offers delivery in under two hours, has been launched in Bengaluru and is already managing over 300 orders a day.
Designed for Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands, retailers, and e-commerce platforms, Rapid Commerce allows businesses to deliver products much faster than traditional e-commerce timelines, which usually take several days. The service targets sectors such as beauty and personal care, fashion, and electronics, offering customers quicker access to products and improving their overall shopping experience.
Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Delhivery, explained, “Rapid Commerce enables leading D2C brands to deliver a better experience while building stronger customer loyalty. Using our network of shared in-city rapid stores, brands can give consumers faster access to a wide range of products at efficient costs.”
After a successful launch in Bengaluru, Delhivery plans to expand the service to other major cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, the NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad, in the coming months. This new offering is expected to help brands across various categories deliver products to their customers within hours of an order being placed.