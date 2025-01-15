            

ASUS brings quick commerce to Indian consumers with Zepto

Taiwanese technology company ASUS has partnered with quick commerce platform Zepto to deliver its range of accessories

By  Storyboard18Jan 15, 2025 2:29 PM
Taiwanese technology company ASUS has partnered with quick commerce platform Zepto to deliver its range of accessories, including premium keyboards and mice, with ultra-fast delivery in major cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, starting today.

This collaboration is aimed at improving customer convenience by making ASUS products more accessible. With over 30% of urban Indian consumers now using quick commerce platforms for tech products, ASUS is leveraging this trend to expand its presence in metro cities, where rapid delivery services are increasingly popular.

Read: PhonePe ventures into q-comm with 'Pincode' app, targets 15-minute delivery across six cities Arnold Su, Vice-President of Consumer and Gaming PCs at ASUS India, highlighted the significance of the partnership saying, “With growing demand for instant deliveries in urban areas, ASUS is excited to tap into this trend with Zepto. Our exceptional success in the accessories segment in 2024 has shown us the importance of meeting customer expectations. This partnership not only ensures faster delivery but also reinforces our commitment to accessibility and innovation.”

The launch on Zepto is part of ASUS’ broader strategy to meet the evolving expectations of modern consumers. Plans are already in place to expand onto other quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Instamart, further increasing reach and convenience for customers across India.


First Published on Jan 15, 2025 2:29 PM

