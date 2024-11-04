Dell Laptops continues to be the most desirable brand for fourth year, reveals TRA's Most Desired Brands Report 2024

Dell Laptops is the most desired brand of 2024 for fourth consecutive year, reveals TRA’s Brand Desire Report. As per the report, Dell Laptops led the list of 1000 brands in the top 5 most desired brands of 2024, followed by Apple iPhone, which rose three ranks this year.

Titan Watches was ranked 3 while Sony Televisions took a leap to 4, from its previous rank of 11. LIC continued its rise within the BFSI category, moving up eight positions to 5. The year’s ranking also saw automobile brands Honda Motorcycles jumped thirty-two ranks and Maruti Suzuki made progress with climbing twenty-six ranks, to break into the top 10.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of consumer preferences, adaptability is paramount. At TRA Research, we recognize the subtle shifts in aspirations and desires that continuously reshape the market. The Most Desired Brands Report is our endeavour to capture these dynamic trends with precision. Through meticulous analysis of consumer sentiment, we curate an extensive list of India’s top 1000 most desired brands, a reflection of today’s consumer pulse. This report not only highlights current market attitude but also serves as a valuable guide for businesses, enabling them to craft products and experiences that align deeply with consumer expectations," stated N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

Overall, FMCG dominated as the top super-category with 155 brands represented, followed by Food & Beverage with 119 brands, Automobile with 106 brands and Personal Accessories with 72 brands. Together, these super-categories accounted for over half (52.3%) of the entire list. The categories showing the highest consumer interest featuring the highest number of brands featuring in the report were Air Conditioners (19), Mobile Phones (18), Televisions (17), SUV – Brand (15), Four-Wheeler Manufacturer (13), Motorcycle Brand-Light (13) and Skincare (13). These seven categories totalled 108 brands, over 10% of the 1000 brands listed in the report showing the categories with highest competition.

The report also noted the debut of over 341 new brands among the top 1000. However, Tata Safari was the only new brand that made it into the top 100.

Among the then largest rank advancements are, Philips – Food Processor (+687 ranks), Bella Vita – Deo/Perfume (+680 ranks), Arun - Ice Creams (+677 ranks), Tissot – Premium Watches (+674 ranks), Renault – Four-Wheeler Manufacturer (+661 ranks), Tesla – Electric Car (+653 ranks), Aaj Tak – Hindi News (+604 ranks) and Mac – Premium Cosmetics (+603 ranks).