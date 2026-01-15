Dell prepares employees for ‘biggest transformation’ as company unifies systems in 2026

Dell Technologies is preparing its workforce for what it describes as the most significant internal transformation in the company’s history, as it moves to standardise operations across teams, tools and systems starting in 2026.

In an internal memo reviewed by Business Insider, Dell Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman Jeff Clarke warned employees to brace for a sweeping overhaul that will bring the company onto a single enterprise platform. The initiative, called “One Dell Way,” aims to replace the firm’s patchwork of systems, applications and databases with a unified setup that connects data across the organisation.

Clarke said the shift is intended to remove internal friction, cut repetitive processes and accelerate decision-making, allowing employees to focus more on high-value work. He acknowledged that Dell’s long-standing reliance on multiple versions of tools for tasks such as product development and sales is no longer sustainable, particularly as the company positions itself for an AI-driven future.

Unlike gradual digital transformations, Dell is planning a rapid transition anchored around a single cutover date. On May 3, the new platform will go live across major parts of the business, including PCs, finance, supply chain, marketing, sales, services and human resources. Dell’s infrastructure division, which includes servers, cloud and AI systems, will follow later in August.

Employee readiness is a central focus of the plan. Training programmes will begin on February 3, with leadership urging staff to prepare well in advance. Clarke’s message was clear: the transition will be fast, and adaptation will be essential.

The report also revealed that Dell has been developing the overhaul for several years under an internal initiative known as Project Maverick. Employees involved in the effort were bound by non-disclosure agreements, and while parts of the rollout were initially planned for early 2026, the timeline was later pushed to May.

The transformation comes at a pivotal point in Dell’s 42-year history. Founded by Michael Dell while he was still a student, the company has evolved through multiple phases, including major expansions into cloud and AI infrastructure, a period as a private company, a return to public markets, and its landmark $67 billion acquisition of EMC.

Despite those changes, Dell leadership believes the upcoming shift will surpass all previous transitions. For employees, the move signals a fundamental change in daily work, tools and workflows as the company reshapes itself for its next phase of growth.

