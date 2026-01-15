Google expands Veo 3.1 with vertical video support and YouTube integration

Google has rolled out significant updates to its AI video generation model Veo 3.1, expanding its Ingredients to Video capability with native vertical video output and tighter integration with YouTube. The changes are designed to support mobile-first and short-form creators while also offering higher-resolution options for professional use cases.

The update introduces native 9:16 vertical video generation, allowing creators to produce full-screen portrait videos without the need to crop or reframe landscape content. This is aimed at platforms such as YouTube Shorts, where vertical video is the default format. Google said the new output preserves visual composition and quality, enabling creators to design shots specifically for mobile viewing from the outset.

Veo 3.1 also improves visual consistency across generated clips. Characters can now maintain the same appearance across multiple scenes, even when environments change, while objects, textures and settings can be reused to ensure continuity in longer narratives. The update further enhances how visual elements are combined, delivering smoother motion and transitions even when prompts are minimal.

In addition to format updates, Google has expanded Veo’s output quality. Creators can now generate videos in 1080p or 4K resolution using improved upscaling techniques. While 1080p is positioned for social publishing and post-production workflows, 4K output is intended for high-end production and large-screen viewing. These options are available through Flow, the Gemini API and Vertex AI, extending Veo’s reach into enterprise and professional environments.

The updated Ingredients to Video feature is now available to consumers via the Gemini app, with YouTube Shorts and the YouTube Create app gaining access for the first time. Professional users can access the same capabilities across Google’s broader creative and AI platforms.

Google said all videos generated using its tools will include an embedded SynthID watermark. Users can also upload videos to the Gemini app to verify whether content was created using Google AI, extending existing AI image verification features to video.

