Transparency, not purpose branding, is Gen Z’s top workplace demand: Naukri report

Transparency and fairness have emerged as the most important workplace values for Gen Z professionals, outweighing environmental policies, diversity initiatives and social impact, according to Naukri’s Gen Z Work Code Report 2026.

The report finds that 65% of Gen Z respondents rank transparency and fairness as the most important company value, making it the single strongest cultural expectation among India’s youngest workforce cohort.

By contrast, only 16% prioritise environmental policies, 11% cite diversity and inclusion, and 8% point to social impact, suggesting that Gen Z places greater emphasis on clarity and honesty in day-to-day work practices than on broader purpose-led positioning.

Also read: For Gen Z, career growth means skills, not promotions or pay hikes: Report

Demand for clarity rises with experience

Naukri’s data shows that the importance of transparency increases as Gen Z gains work experience. Among professionals with 0–2 years of experience, 63% place transparency first. This rises to 71% among those with 5–8 years of experience, indicating a growing intolerance for opaque processes over time.

The report notes that as Gen Z progresses in their careers, expectations shift from aspirational messaging to clearer communication around decision-making, compensation structures and growth pathways.

Recognition without clarity falls flat

The emphasis on transparency aligns with how Gen Z views recognition at work. According to the report, 81% of respondents want recognition in the form of growth opportunities, while public and private appreciation together resonate with just 9% of Gen Z professionals.

Only 7% value public appreciation and 2% value private appreciation, reinforcing the finding that symbolic recognition carries limited weight when not accompanied by tangible progress or clarity.

Also read: 'Creative agencies will be in trouble': Maruti’s Partho Banerjee on the battle for Gen Z attention

Implications for employers

The findings suggest that employer narratives built around culture, purpose or visibility may fall short if not backed by transparent systems. The report highlights the need for clearer communication on pay bands, promotion criteria, role expectations and learning opportunities, particularly as employees gain experience.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 5:00 PM