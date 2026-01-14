John Mayer concert in Mumbai postponed amid fan backlash over travel and ticket expenses

John Mayer’s highly anticipated debut in India has been postponed, sparking frustration among fans who had planned trips and booked tickets. The Mumbai concert, originally scheduled for January 22 at Mahalaxmi Race Course, will now take place on February 11, according to BookMyShow. All previously purchased tickets remain valid for the new date.

The announcement, however, has left outstation attendees fuming over flight cancellations, hotel bookings, and overall expenses. Kolkata-based musician Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya shared on social media that his total costs, including concert tickets, amounted to nearly Rs 25,000, much of which cannot be recovered.

must be a crazy day BMS office today!



John Mayer Mumbai show officially postponed to February 11th, 2026 pic.twitter.com/1iKVoLILY0 — Samarth (@iamstake) January 14, 2026

Several fans criticized the platform for lacking clarity on refunds. “BookMyShow, please help me with a refund. It makes no sense for me to book flights again. A refund should be given to all non-Mumbai residents,” wrote one user. Another fan highlighted the disruption to personal plans, saying, “Got my wisdom tooth extracted. I’m home alone and in pain. John Mayer cancelled his concert that I was supposed to attend. This day couldn’t get any worse.”

Also read: Infosys headcount rises by 5,000 in Q3, plans to add 20,000 freshers in FY26

Speculation suggests the postponement may be linked to the death of Mayer’s close friend and fellow musician Bob Weir on January 10. Mayer, a seven-time Grammy winner, shared a tribute to Weir on Instagram.

This one-night-only performance was set to mark Mayer’s first appearance in India. While BookMyShow has assured fans that support is available for ticket-related queries, many continue to demand refunds and greater accountability as the date shift disrupts travel plans and finances.

Also read: McKinsey embraces AI at scale, turning workforce into hybrid of humans and machines

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 6:26 PM