For Gen Z, career growth means skills, not promotions or pay hikes: Report

Gen Z employees are placing greater emphasis on work-life balance, growth opportunities and transparency than on salary alone, signalling a shift in workplace expectations that employers can no longer ignore, according to Naukri’s Gen Z Work Code Report 2026.

The report finds that 50% of Gen Z respondents consider work-life balance the most important factor when evaluating a job offer, second only to salary. This highlights a recalibration of priorities, with flexibility and sustainability emerging as key decision drivers.

Growth over recognition

When it comes to recognition, Gen Z overwhelmingly prefers opportunities that enable long-term advancement over symbolic or monetary rewards. The report shows that 81% of Gen Z respondents want recognition in the form of growth opportunities, compared with 10% who prioritise monetary rewards, 7% who value public appreciation, and just 2% who prefer private appreciation.

Public and private recognition together resonate with only 9% of respondents, underlining Gen Z’s preference for substantive career outcomes over performative rewards.

The report also notes income-linked differences. Among Gen Z professionals earning ₹15–25 lakh per annum, 28% still prioritise monetary recognition, while among entry-level earners making less than ₹5 lakh per annum, only 8% place emphasis on financial rewards.

Transparency as a core value

Transparency emerges as the most valued organisational principle for Gen Z. According to the report, 65% of respondents rank transparency and fairness above all other company values, far ahead of environmental policies (16%), diversity and inclusion (11%), and social impact (8%).

The demand for transparency intensifies with experience. Among Gen Z professionals with 5–8 years of experience, 71% prioritise transparency, compared with 63% among those with 0–2 years of experience, indicating declining tolerance for opacity as careers progress.

A warning sign for employers

Naukri’s findings suggest that Gen Z is less willing to accept vague growth paths, unclear pay structures or symbolic engagement initiatives. As expectations around clarity, learning and balance harden, employers that fail to adapt risk higher attrition among their youngest, and often most mobile, talent.

Together, the findings point to a workforce that is redefining value at work, shifting the focus from short-term rewards to long-term capability, clarity and control over one’s career.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 4:51 PM