Disney establishes new enterprise marketing org; names Asad Ayaz Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

The Walt Disney Company today announced the creation of a new enterprise marketing and brand organization designed to align the company’s industry-leading marketing teams more closely across its businesses and strengthen how Disney connects with consumers around the world. Asad Ayaz has been named Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company and will lead the organization.

The new enterprise marketing organization will harness the collective strength of marketing teams across the company to support a more connected approach to how Disney reaches audiences, elevates its campaigns, and advances the business goals of each segment and the company as a whole.

“Over more than two decades at the company – and as Disney’s first-ever Chief Brand Officer – Asad has helped bring the magic of Disney to life for millions through his exceptional leadership,” said The Walt Disney Company’s CEO Bob Iger. “As our businesses have evolved, it’s clear that we need a company-wide role that ensures brand consistency and allows consumers today to seamlessly interact with our wonderful products and experiences. The Chief Marketing and Brand Officer role is critical for this moment, and Asad is the perfect fit.”

“Asad is an exceptional creative leader with strong strategic and operational prowess and deep experience across Disney and its brands, and we are excited for what we will accomplish together as we strengthen the connection between Disney and audiences around the world,” said Disney Entertainment Co-Chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro in a joint statement.

Ayaz assumes this new role after eight years as President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios, and leading marketing for Disney+. As Chief Brand Officer since 2023, he also oversees company-wide brand efforts, alliances, and events, and stewarding Disney’s iconic brands and franchises globally.

The new unified marketing organization will build on Ayaz’s marketing and brand leadership, connecting shared capabilities and modern marketing tools across the company to create greater continuity and agility, and to further enhance and innovate in the ways Disney engages consumers enterprise-wide. Ayaz will report to CEO Bob Iger as Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, and to the segment chairs in leading marketing efforts across the company’s business units.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 7:47 AM