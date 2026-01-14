Tesla to offer full self-driving only via subscription from February 14, says Elon Musk

Tesla will make its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software available exclusively through a monthly subscription starting February 14, according to an announcement by CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday. The change marks a significant shift in how the electric vehicle maker monetises its advanced driver-assistance technology.

Until now, Tesla customers in the United States have been able to access FSD either through a one-time purchase priced at $8,000 or via a subscription costing $99 per month. Under the new model, the outright purchase option will be discontinued, leaving the subscription as the only way to access the software.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system, now branded as “FSD (Supervised),” is not a fully autonomous system. Drivers are required to remain attentive and be prepared to take control of the vehicle at all times. The software can assist with tasks such as changing lanes, navigating city streets, and responding to traffic signals, while Tesla’s Autopilot feature focuses on highway driving by helping with acceleration, braking and lane-keeping.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of increased regulatory scrutiny. In 2025, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation into nearly 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD following more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and multiple crashes potentially linked to the system.

Tesla has emphasised the “Supervised” nature of FSD in passenger vehicles to underline that the technology still requires human oversight. The company has, however, said it uses an unsupervised version of the software in controlled environments, such as moving vehicles from assembly lines to delivery lots at select factories.

By moving to a subscription-only model, Tesla is expected to generate recurring revenue from its software offerings while continuing to develop its autonomous driving capabilities. The decision also aligns with the company’s broader push to position software and services as a central part of its long-term business strategy.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 4:20 PM