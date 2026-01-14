ITC Limited's Sachin Sahay emerges as frontrunner for CEO role at Birla Opus

Sachin Sahay, Executive Vice President – Sales Operations and Development at ITC Limited, has emerged as the leading candidate to take over as CEO of Birla Opus, backed by the Aditya Birla Group, according to an HT report. He will succeed Rakshit Hargave, who stepped down in November 2025 to join Britannia Industries as CEO and MD.

Sahay brings over two decades of experience in top FMCG companies. At ITC, he has held multiple entrepreneurial roles across Brands and FMCG Sales, leading large teams and building profitable businesses. He played a key role in ITC’s FMCG transformation and was an early incubator of the rural business model eChoupal, contributing to the company’s growth over his 23+ years with ITC.

Earlier, as Marketing Manager for ITC’s tobacco segment, Sahay spearheaded consumer engagement, digital media and technology initiatives, HoReCa and Travel Retail channels, and retail space development.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 4:06 PM