McKinsey embraces AI at scale, turning workforce into hybrid of humans and machines

McKinsey & Company is undergoing a profound transformation, blending human expertise with artificial intelligence at an unprecedented scale. According to a report by Business Insider, the global consulting firm now employs around 25,000 AI agents alongside roughly 40,000 human staff, meaning more than a third of its workforce is non-human.

CEO Bob Sternfels shared the numbers during appearances on the Harvard Business Review IdeaCast and at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, noting that just a year and a half ago, McKinsey relied on only a few thousand AI agents. The firm expects that within the next 18 months, every employee will collaborate with at least one AI agent in their daily work.

Unlike standard chatbots, these AI agents can independently tackle complex problems, design action plans, and execute tasks with minimal human oversight. They are increasingly embedded into consulting processes, including client research, analysis, and the development of tailored tools.

Much of this innovation is driven by QuantumBlack, McKinsey’s AI-focused division, which employs around 1,700 people. Senior partner Alex Singla highlighted that AI-driven work now represents approximately 40 percent of McKinsey’s overall business.

The firm’s embrace of AI is also influencing its revenue strategy. Sternfels explained that McKinsey is moving beyond traditional fee-for-service consulting, aiming instead to partner with clients on long-term projects and share responsibility for outcomes.

Other leading consulting firms, such as Boston Consulting Group and PwC, are following a similar trajectory, recruiting professionals who can navigate both technology and business strategy. Together, these changes signal a new era in consulting, one where humans and intelligent machines collaborate closely to deliver results.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 5:07 PM