Infosys CEO refutes viral claims of employee detention by US immigration authorities

Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh has rejected social media claims suggesting that one of the company’s employees was detained or deported by US immigration authorities, calling the allegations inaccurate.

Addressing the issue during Infosys’ third-quarter earnings conference call on January 14, Parekh said no Infosys employee had been apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or any other US authority. “No Infosys employee has been apprehended by any US authority. A few months ago, one of our employees was denied entry into the US and was sent back to India,” he said.

The clarification follows a viral post on social media platform X that alleged a Mysuru-based Infosys employee working on an on-site assignment in the US was detained by ICE agents and given an ultimatum to leave the country or face jail. The post also claimed the individual was escorted during transit, subjected to public humiliation, and that Infosys was planning legal action against US authorities.

Infosys has denied these claims, stating that no such detention or deportation incident involving its employees has occurred in recent times. The company maintained that the social media narrative was misleading and incorrect.

The clarification came alongside the company’s announcement of its financial results for the October–December quarter. Infosys reported a net profit of ₹6,654 crore, lower than market expectations and down 9.6 percent sequentially from ₹7,364 crore in the September quarter.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the quarter stood at ₹9,479 crore, marginally below estimates but up 1.3 percent sequentially. Operating margin came in at 20.8 percent, compared with 21 percent in the previous quarter.

