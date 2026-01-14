Blinkit, Instamart & Zepto exit 10-min delivery | Dentsu’s intl sale collapses amid slow growth

Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart describe their services as offering “quick delivery” on app stores, without committing to a fixed time.

Qcomm branding reset: Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto and the retreat from 10-minute delivery

Much of the quick commerce industry had already begun to retreat from open speed guarantees in practice. Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart describe their services as offering “quick delivery” on app stores, without committing to a fixed time.

Dentsu faces collapse of international operations sale amid stagnant growth

As reported by Financial Times (FT), Japanese advertising and public relations giant Dentsu’s efforts to sell its international operations are on the brink of collapse, after potential buyers and private equity firms walked away from negotiations.

Dentsu began exploring the sale of its UK-based international business, which generated over $4.5 billion in net revenues in 2024, as early as 2025. The company held discussions with several major advertising groups and private equity firms, but according to FT, the last remaining potential buyer, private equity firm Apollo, withdrew from talks in 2025, leaving only Bain Capital in the running.

‘Tip of the iceberg’: Karnataka HC directs WinZO co-founder to cooperate with ED, extends interim relief

The Enforcement Directorate told the court that the alleged PAN misuse cited in the case was “only the tip of the iceberg”, indicating that its probe goes beyond the limited tax deduction issue flagged in the complaint.

The 10-minute delivery myth: How speed became quick-commerce’s biggest risk

India’s quick commerce industry on Tuesday saw a significant government intervention following protests by delivery partners demanding fair pay, insurance coverage and an end to 10-minute delivery mandates.

The Union Ministry of Labour directed quick commerce platforms, including Eternal-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zomato and Flipkart Minutes, not to pressure delivery workers to meet ultra-fast delivery timelines, amid rising concerns over road safety and accidents.

Ahead of budget 2026, gaming industry seeks tax parity, IP funding and export push

As Finance Minister prepares to present the Union Budget 2026 on February 1, India’s rapidly expanding gaming and esports industry is looking to the government for clear fiscal and policy signals that can unlock its next phase of growth.

Industry stakeholders are seeking formal recognition of esports as a sport, targeted budgetary support for original game intellectual property (IP), relief from financial and banking frictions, and a sharper export-oriented push under the AVGC-XR framework, as they position gaming as a driver of jobs, cultural exports and digital soft power.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 5:20 PM